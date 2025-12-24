PM Shehbaz approves framework for comprehensive National Energy Plan

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday granted in-principle approval for the formulation of a comprehensive National Energy Plan, directing all relevant federal ministries and provincial governments to work in close coordination to develop a viable and integrated strategy for the sector.

Chairing a review meeting on the recommendations of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Energy, the prime minister also approved the establishment of a dedicated secretariat to support the formulation and implementation of the National Energy Plan. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office and focused on key energy sector reforms, including power transmission, pricing, and privatization, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister gave in-principle approval to the framework guidelines for the auction of wheeling charges, aimed at promoting transparency and efficiency in electricity transmission. He emphasized that the proposed National Energy Plan must prioritize the provision of electricity to industries at the lowest possible cost, while ensuring improved facilitation for domestic consumers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that recommendations from the Ministry of Climate Change, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industries and Production, and the Ministry of Petroleum be effectively incorporated into the proposed policy. He also issued special instructions for the swift and effective completion of the privatization process of power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Highlighting recent improvements, the prime minister noted that reforms in the power transmission system had led to visible progress, adding that enhanced coordination among relevant entities and ministries had improved services for both household and industrial electricity consumers across the country.

He further stressed that to enhance the country’s industrial productive capacity, electricity must be provided to industries at competitive tariffs. A briefing informed the meeting that initial consultations with all ministries were already underway for the formulation of the National Energy Plan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, chief secretaries of the provinces, and senior government officials.