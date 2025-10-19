PM Shehbaz appreciates Pakistani space scientists, engineers

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 19 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated Pakistani space scientists and engineers for successfully launching Pakistan’s satellite into Earth’s orbit via China Rocket Lijian-1.

The premier said, “Pakistan-China cooperation in space research, like other sectors, is exemplary and of high importance.”

On this exemplary collaboration, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to China which is Pakistan’s great and long-standing friend and strategic partner.

The prime minister said, “The hearts of Pakistanis beat with the Chinese leadership and people.”

He further said that the satellite launched into space would significantly help Pakistan in research on climate change and geographical shifts.

He said, “This development marks an important milestone in combating the adverse effects of climate change.”,

The satellite would enhance national capabilities in agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning and disaster management departments, he added.