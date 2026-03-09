PM Shehbaz announces cash prize for national hockey team

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced a cash prize of Rs1.5 million for each player of the national hockey team in recognition of their outstanding performance in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the qualification for the World Cup was recognition of the players’ hard work and dedication to the sport, besides being a significant step toward promoting and reviving hockey in Pakistan.

He said that the national hockey team’s participation in the World Cup qualifiers generated immense enthusiasm among fans.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the cash prize was a resounding tribute to the determination of the players.