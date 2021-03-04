ISLAMABAD, Mar 04 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had set a new democratic tradition by deciding to take a fresh vote of confidence from the National Assembly on March 6.

Imran Khan took the decision on moral grounds not under any pressure, which had worried the opposition leaders, as they did not believe in democratic norms, he said talking to a private television.

Shibli Faraz said Imran Khan had established the new democratic tradition in the country on ethical grounds and such examples could be found only in civilized countries where the roots of democracy were strong.

He said it had now been decided that only democratic values would prevail in the country as it could not be run by the politics of bullying, rigging, and loot and plunder.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only party which had expelled its Members of Provincial Assembly for voting against party candidates in the 2018 Senate elections.

The PTI’s candidate for the women reserved seat got 176 votes which proved that the party had majority in the Senate, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the National Assembly session was been convened on Saturday, in which the PM would seek the trust vote afresh.

He said for giving representation to Balochistan in the Federation and in view of his good performance, the prime minister after consultation with the allies, nominated the incumbent Senate Chairman Mir Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for the chairmanship.

To a question about the action against those members of the National Assembly, who had violated party directives in the Senate election, he said the responsible would be taken to task after a thorough inquiry without yielding to any pressure. The PTI had taken action on such violations in the past and it would do so in future too, he added.

He said in the Senate elections the PTI had emerged the single largest party in the House, but too much importance was being given to the result of the Federal Capital’s seat. The decision to get fresh trust vote was an ethical choice of the PM, which has baffled the opposition, he added.

Replying to a question, Shibli Faraz said the PTI led by Imran Khan was the only party, which had expelled its 20 assembly members for indulging in horse-trading in 2018.

He said the PTI managed to get seats in the Senate in proportion with its representation in the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab and Sindh. It was the only party in the country, which wanted to bring the corrupt under accountability, and in that regard its stance was the same which it maintained before coming to power.

He said in the 2018 elections, the people of Pakistan had given a clear mandate to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by rejecting all the parties involved in corruption, loot and plunder.