PM sensitizes diplomatic corps on countrywide flood-caused losses

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday interacted with members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad to sensitize them about the damages caused by floods across the country.

“As part of efforts to mobilize all resources, I met Islamabad-based ambassadors, high commissioners & senior members of diplomatic corps today to sensitize them about scale of human tragedy,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Economic Affairs Division and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) briefed about current status of the challenge and response.

The prime minister said that the ongoing rain spell had caused devastation across the country. The losses, though yet to be documented, are comparable to the flash floods of 2010, he added.

He thanked the international community for their sympathies, condolences and pledges of support.

“Together we will build back better,” he commented.

According to the PM Office, the international organizations and financial institutions had announced an immediate assistance of more than $500 million for the flood victims on the prime minister’s appeal.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held a meeting with international donors to sensitize them about the prevailing situation.

The representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, international financial institutions, development partners and donors attended the meeting. The officials of China, the United States and the European Union, agencies of the United Nations and World Health Organization also part of the meeting.