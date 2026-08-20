PM seeks stronger Pakistan-Syria ties in trade, defence and education

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday while recalling the historic and multifaceted Pakistan-Syria ties, emphasized the need to translate the longstanding Pakistan-Syria friendship into enhanced cooperation across politics, defence, trade, investment, education, and human resource development.

The prime minister made these remarks during a call on him by Foreign Minister of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani here, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

Welcoming Al-Shaibani and his delegation, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes for President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and recalled his recent interactions with him. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.

He stated that the resumption of direct flights between the two countries would enhance people-to-people exchanges and facilitate a large number of pilgrims who undertake religious visits to Syria from Pakistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and said Pakistan would firmly support Syria’s position on the Golan Heights.

The Syrian Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to the prime minister, and briefed him on Syria’s ongoing political transition and reconstruction efforts. He thanked Pakistan for its consistent support to Syria throughout the past years and expressed his government’s keen interest in revitalizing bilateral engagement, including through early institutional mechanisms for cooperation.

The prime minister also extended an invitation to President Ahmed al-Sharaa to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch were also present during the meeting.