PM seeks cooperation of people against breast cancer

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged people to fully cooperate and coordinate with the government for spreading awareness about breast cancer for its early diagnosis and treatment.

In a message on World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, he said, “This day undoubtedly provides us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment at the national level for the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of this disease. Breast cancer is one of the fastest-spreading diseases in the world, for which effective measures are indispensable at the global and national levels to prevent it.”

He said, “The month of October is observed for Breast Cancer Awareness, especially October 19th has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the international level.”

He said, “Early diagnosis of this disease brightens the chances of complete recovery of the patient, however, late diagnosis of this disease is a huge challenge in Pakistan. It is very important to understand this situation at the national level and adopt preventive measures at the public level to remedy it.”

“Breast cancer awareness campaign needs to focus on encouraging early diagnosis and early contact with a doctor instead of hiding the disease,” he said adding, “In recent years, awareness of this disease has improved significantly in urban areas, however, there is an urgent need to work more effectively on the awareness campaign in rural areas.”

The Prime Minister said, “The Ministry of National Health is working at the rural, regional and community levels through lady health workers and other local health staff for diagnosis, treatment and early contact with a doctor. In this regard, a public awareness campaign titled ‘Break the Silence, Early Diagnosis Saves Lives’ is underway using the media and all other resources.”

The Prime Minister said, “In addition, work is underway on data collection of this disease at the national level and the formulation of a standard and effective national strategy.”

“While celebrating World Breast Cancer Awareness Day, the Ministry of National Health is organizing seminars in diagnostic centers and educational institutions across the country, which is welcome, but more effective and urgent measures needed to be taken,” he noted.

He said, “Let us reiterate our resolve today that awareness of this disease should reach every household and every woman in all our cities and rural areas so that early diagnosis and treatment can defeat this disease and save lives.”