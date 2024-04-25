PM seeks cooperation between Pakistan, Denmark in agriculture, energy sector

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday held a meeting with a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals and Board Member AP Miller Mearsk Keith Svendsen and discussed matters related to business and investment.

During the meeting, Keith Svendsen expressed interest in the first green transhipment terminal of Pakistan in Karachi.

After the construction of the proposed project, large cargo ships can be anchored in the port of Karachi and the whole world would get easy access to Pakistani exports. With this project, cargo from all over the world would reach the Central Asian states.

APM Terminal would also construct international level logistics storage facility in Lahore, Tarnol and Peshawar and due to this project Pakistan would become the center of the region for logistics.

With this project, Pakistan would get an opportunity to increase value of its products, which would not only provide jobs to the people but would also enhance economic growth.

The prime minister had formed an inter ministerial committee headed by the finance minister for this project. It also included a representative of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

PM Shehbaz expressed interest in cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark in the fields of agriculture and environment friendly energy projects.

Keith Svendsen expressed satisfaction about the investment and business friendly policies of Pakistan. Denmark’s ambassador Jakob Linulf and federal ministers for commerce, finance, shipping and high level officers of relevant ministries attended the meeting.