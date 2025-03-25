PM secretariat illuminated to mark World TB Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 24 (APP):In a powerful symbol of national unity and political will, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat in Islamabad was illuminated in red to mark World TB Day 2025 under the global theme: “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit. Invest. Deliver.”

This landmark illumination, led by the Dopasi Foundation in close collaboration with the Common Management Unit (TB, HIV, Malaria), Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, represents Pakistan’s continued resolve to eliminate TB by 2030, in line with the UN High-Level Meeting targets and the End TB Strategy, said a press release.

Each year, March 24 is observed worldwide to commemorate the discovery of the TB bacterium in 1882, raising awareness about one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases.

TB continues to claim over 1.3 million lives globally each year and affects over 660,000 people annually in Pakistan, placing the country among the highest TB burden nations.

Dopasi Foundation has led a month-long nationwide campaign to raise awareness and build momentum toward TB elimination. The campaign included awareness walks, community-based screening camps, and media engagements.

Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Minister of State for National Health Services, in his video message on WTD, stated: “On this World TB Day 2025, let’s acknowledge that TB is not just a health issue it’s a profound economic and social challenge. But together, Yes! We Can End TB. The Government of Pakistan is significantly increasing financial support for TB programs to ensure uninterrupted services and better treatment options.” Mr. Nadeem Mahbub, Federal Secretary for Health, emphasized the strategic direction of the national TB response: “We are commemorating World TB Day to reaffirm our goal of a healthier Pakistan. Ending TB is not just a public health obligation, but a development challenge.”

Mr. Mirza Nasir ud Din Mashhood Ahmad, Special Secretary for Health, highlighted the moral imperative of action: “Too many lives are lost, and too many suffer in silence due to TB. This must change. We are expanding TB screening in high-risk populations, empowering survivors, and ensuring that everyone regardless of location or status has access to dignified and timely treatment. Ending TB is not just a goal; it is our responsibility.”

Dr Qasim Abbas, NC CMU stated: “The Government of Pakistan is focused on TB prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, ensuring quality healthcare for everyone, especially the most affected.”

Ms Kinz ul Eman, CEO of Dopasi Foundation, stated: “The illumination of the Prime Minister Secretariat is not just a visual tribute it is a national call to action. Ending TB in Pakistan requires unwavering political commitment, strategic investment in innovation, and people-centered service delivery. Together with our partners in government and civil society, we are determined to reach the unreached and break the silence around TB.”

As the Prime Minister Secretariat glowed in red the global symbol of solidarity in the fight against TB, Pakistan reaffirmed its vision of a TB-free future where commitments are fulfilled, investments are made, and impact is delivered.