PM says Kashmir dispute resolution key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy; calls for reversing Indian unilateral actions

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute was a key pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy and urged the international community to play a role to halt Indian human rights crimes in IIOJK and reverse its unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019.

The prime minister, in his message on Youm-e-Istehsal, also called for global community’s role in urging India to repeal the draconian laws and implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

“On this Youm-e-Istehsal, the Government of Pakistan and I reaffirm the unwavering solidarity of the Pakistani people with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers. We reiterate our strongest condemnation of India’s illegal and unilateral actions taken since 5 August 2019 to alter the demographic structure, and political landscape of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in complete defiance of international law, norms and principles, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” the prime minister remarked.

Calling Youm-e-Istehsal a sobering reminder of India’s rejection of peace and stability and its investment in brutality and unilateralism, he said that the continued denial of the basic human rights, dignity and identity of Kashmiris living under India’s illegal and unconscionable occupation was a recipe for regional instability.

The prime minister said that India’s occupation could not be sustained by any normal means, and it has thus doubled down on a nearly eight-decade regime of state terrorism and oppression.

“The brave Kashmiri people have endured this brutality with incredible dignity. Today is a day for all Pakistanis, and all peace-loving people of the world, to salute the unwavering resilience and spirit of sacrifice of the Kashmiri people.”

He said that the efforts to silence the genuine leadership of the Kashmiri people were part of the wider hegemonic and extremist agenda that informs India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir.

“The imprisonment of Kashmiri leaders and activists, including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Masarrat Alam Bhatt will never dim the resolve of our Kashmiri sisters and brothers. The continued defiance of Kashmiris in an environment of unending intimidation across the illegal Indian occupation is more proof of the indomitable courage of the Kashmiri people,” Prime Minister Shehbaz added.

He said that India’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir remained the defining conflict of the South Asia region, and the driver of India’s continued rogue behavior.

“India’s unprovoked aggression against Pakistan in May 2025, and its swift and comprehensive military defeat are only the latest evidence of the urgent need for the international community to ensure that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute becomes a global priority. The will and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions are the only path forward.”

The prime minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching stance, moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people till the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.