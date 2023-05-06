PM says he stresses upon re-energizing of Commonwealth with youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that during his address at the Commonwealth leaders’ meeting yesterday, he made a case for re-energizing Commonwealth with a focus on youth empowerment.

“I shared with the world leaders the details of our Youth Programme that is based on four Es: Education, Employment, Engagement & Environment. Women & members of minority communities are special focus of the loan scheme,” the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.

During my address at the Commonwealth Leaders' Meeting yesterday, I made a case for re-energising Commonwealth with a focus on youth empowerment. I shared with the world leaders the details of our Youth Programme that is based on four Es: Education, Employment, Engagement &… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 6, 2023