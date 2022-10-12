PM says court’s verdict vindicates their stance

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that they stood vindicated before the court, the law and the people despite facing worst kind of political oppression and misuse of state machinery during the previous government that had held the institutions as hostage.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referring to a verdict of a special court in Lahore that had acquitted him and his son Hamza Sharif from a money laundering case, said that Allah Almighty had blessed them once more in the form of acquittal from the money laundering case that had been based upon falsehood, baseless accusation and political victimization.

The more, they thanked Allah Almighty, the less it would be, he added.

حق ذات نے پھر فضل فرمایا، منی لانڈرنگ کے جھوٹے، بے بنیاد، سیاسی انتقام پر مبنی مقدمے سے بریت کا یہ دن دکھایا، اس پر اللہ تعالیٰ کا جتناشکر اداکریں، کم ہے۔ بدترین چیرہ دستیوں، ریاستی قوت کے استعمال اور اداروں کو یرغمال بنانے کے باوجود ہم عدالت، قانون اور عوام کے سامنے سرخرو ہوئے۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 12, 2022

A special court in Lahore had acquitted the prime minister and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, in a money laundering case.

The brief verdict reserved earlier was announced by Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan.