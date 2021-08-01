PM says corrupt junta always ruined societies, countries

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that a corrupt society could not make progress whereas those countries made economic strides that had eliminated this curse from their societies.

The prime minister said there was rule of law in the prosperous countries. “Corruption at the low level did not bankrupt a country, it has always been the ruling elite that ruined the countries through their teeming corruption,” he added.

He said in order to save their skins, the corrupt junta would first weaken the anti-graft bodies, resulting in the destruction of a country.

The UN secretary general formed a fact-finding panel as to why the poor countries were mired in poverty, he said, adding, the panel submitted a report indicating that about 1000 billion dollars were being siphoned off from the poor countries to the rich countries through money laundering tactics by the powerful and corrupt ruling elite.

The prime minister was responding to public queries in a live Tv programme, “Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath.”

The prime minister further termed the government’s efforts against corruption and for the rule of law as ‘the biggest Jihad’.

He said there would be no two separate sets of laws for the powerful and for the poor.

The prime minister asked the people to fully cooperate with the government in this regard as they wanted to make the people free from the clutches of injustices.

“We want the country to stand on its feet. It should not seek loans or beg for assistance, and should not take part in the other’s war in return for money,” he added.

The prime minister said they wanted the nation to become self-reliant.

“It is the fight for the future of Pakistan and fight for the rule of law. We are striving for the rule of law for the future of our generations,” he stressed.

The prime minister said the powerful corrupt elements wanted NRO and wanted deal as the one extended by Musharraf. Such elements had been blackmailing that otherwise, they would pull down the government.

The prime minister referred to chaotic situation in South Africa where authorities took action over Zuma’s corruption, their former ruler.

He opined that in the Western democracy, an accused could not resist accountability.

The prime minister responding to a question, further referred to British rule of Indo-Pak, as they took away about 24 GDP of Mughal empire with them swelling their coffins.

The two families had accumulated pelf through corruption. For the first time in the country’s history, NAB had arrested the powerful people, he added.

He said that the first principle in the Riasat-e-Madina was the rule of law where even the Caliphs were answerable to ordinary people.

The prime minister said in the initial stages, Muslims faced hardships in Madina, but later they achieved remarkable successes and became the world leaders.

He said his government was striving to introduce such a system of public welfare and rule of law in the country.

In the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan, they had given health cards facility to each family. Each family was entitled to one million rupees free of cost medical treatment.

The prime minister termed it a revolution, ‘the biggest step ever taken in the country’s history’.

Moreover, he said the government was mulling to expand the network of Panahgah (shelter homes). Currently, 22 panahgah were catering to the needs of labourers and daily workers whereas 11 more would be established soon.

The prime minister said even in countries like US, homeless people didn’t have such facilities and they were forced to live under open sky.

Besides, the prime minister said, 12 buses were plying in poor areas and providing free meals to people and hinted that number of such trucks would be increased in the near future.

Another biggest step, the prime minister said that Kamyab Pakistan programme would be launched in this month to facilitate about 40 per cent poor families of the society. Each member of the family would be imparted technical education, besides these poor families would get health cards facility, interest-free loans and micro finance for house construction.

The prime minister also regretted that the past rulers had ruined government entities like PTV, WAPDA and others through nepotism and political inductions.

The result of political inductions added to ballooning of pension bill as the budget allocated for different entities went to payment of pensions. So the institutions could not work for the achievement of the purpose for which they had been created, he observed.

The prime minister referred to Pakistan Steel Mills which was closed after running into huge losses due to corruption, mismanagement and political inductions by the previous rulers.

The prime minister said that his government would review such scenario.

To a question, regarding promotion of sports activities, the prime minister said he had been familiar with the sports as he could have ‘triple PhD’ in this arena but regretted that he could not focus on sports as the government was busy in addressing other burning economic issues.

He said once country’s hockey and cricket teams were among the world’s top teams. In the squash, Pakistan produced two giants, Jehangir Khan and Jan Shair Khan who dominated the arena for long.

But the subsequent corrupt rulers shamelessly looted and plundered resources and destroyed the institutions. In sports, they placed their blue eyed in different departments, he opined.

“On the other hand, different countries make their sports more competitive with innovative training and new techniques and they have professionals at the helms of affairs,” he added.

He referred to New Zealand, a country with 4 or 5 million population that defeated one of the most populous country India in the world cup test series.

The prime minister expressed the resolve to fully focus on promotion of sports in the country by bringing professionals at the top. However, he added that the rotten system would take some time.

He stressed that playgrounds should be constructed at the union council level to nurture the young talent.