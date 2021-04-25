PM says battle for soul of Pakistan to succeed soon

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that they were fighting for the rule of law which would soon meet with success as it was ‘a battle for the soul of Pakistan’.

In a video message on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 25th Youm-e-Tasees, the prime minister highlighted the priorities of his government and said that all those corrupt elements, cartels, and coteries who had benefited from the corrupt system were rallied against him.

“It’s the fight we are fighting and Insha’Allah we will win,” he declared in a solemn manner.

The prime minister said the country was gifted with vast potentials and resources but it would rise when there was rule of law and justice for which they had been constantly waging a war.

The prime minister then traced background and his decades long political struggle. He said when his party came to power in 2018, it was the most difficult phase of his life.

In the history of Pakistan, no one ever inherited such as government when the country was at the brink of bankruptcy with record deficit, he added.

The prime minister said the country’s debt soared by four per cent during previous governments, the foreign reserves had depleted and the current account deficit was hovering around 20 billion dollars.

He expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China for providing succour in those trying times. The country survived with much difficulty, he added.

If it did not happen, the rupee would have continued tumbling against dollar and where this depreciation had stopped nobody knew, he maintained.

The prime minister said he felt pride over the two and half years of his government’s performance.

“Now the current account is in surplus and the country’s reserves are increasing with rupee getting strength. People are getting confidence due to the economic growth,” he added.

The prime minister further mentioned that the construction sector was moving at fast pace, cement sale was soaring, and the large-scale manufacturing and vehicles sale were on the rise.

Farmers had been happy for the first time with the government’s policies and getting right prices for their yields including wheat and sugarcane.

The prime minister further said that the government was focusing on wealth creation in the country with the construction of two ambitious projects like Ravi River Urban Front City Lahore and Bundal Islands in Karachi.

Through private-public partnership billions of rupees investment would be made in these two mega projects, he said, adding the government was giving incentives to the small and large industry.

The prime minister informed that on Monday, he was going to launch Kissan cards.

The tourism sector of the country possessed huge potential, besides, 10 Billions Tree Tsunami would bring revolution.

Two new big dams were being constructed in the country after a gap of fifty years, he enumerated some of the big achievements of his government.