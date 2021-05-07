JEDDAH, May 7 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Friday held delegation-level talks to discuss the bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen the cooperation.

The prime minister, who arrived here on a three-day visit, led his delegation in the talks held at the Royal Court in Jeddah while Crown Prince led represented his side.

The talks cover bilateral cooperation including economy, trade, investment, energy and job opportunities for the Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Senator Faisal Javed, the prime minister arrived here at the invitation of the Saudi Crown Prince.

During the visit, the prime minister will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina. He will interact with the Pakistani diaspora in Jeddah.

He will also perform Umrah in Makkah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (Peace be Upon Him) in Madina Munawwara.