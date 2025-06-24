PM, Saudi ambassador discuss regional situation

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Nawaf bin Saeed Al Malkiy, ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, earlier Monday night.

During the telephone call, the Prime Minister expressed his serious concern over the reports of missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Qatar by Iran.

The Prime Minister urged that all efforts must be made to de-escalate tensions and restore peace in the region. In this regard, he said Pakistan would continue to work closely with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to intensify peace efforts.

The Saudi ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for reaching out to him immediately after this serious development that could imperil the peace and stability of the region.

He agreed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan must continue to work together and coordinate closely to ensure an early peaceful settlement of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.