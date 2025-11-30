PM saddened over loss of lives in floods in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand

- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Satuday said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives and property caused by the devastating cyclone-induced rains, floods and landslides across parts of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.
In a post on X, he said, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims. We pray for the safe return of those still missing and for the swift recovery of all affected communities.” “Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people, governments and leadership of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand in this hour of grief. We are ready to extend whatever help is possible to deal with this natural disaster,” he added.