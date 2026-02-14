Saturday, February 14, 2026
PM reviews security situation in meeting with interior minister

53
LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a key meeting with Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to review the country’s overall security situation.
During the meeting, the Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the prevailing law and order conditions across the country.
A detailed update was also presented regarding the current administrative and security situation in Islamabad.
The Prime Minister directed the Interior Minister to ensure that security arrangements in Islamabad are managed in the most effective manner and that all related matters are resolved efficiently.
It was also decided that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will soon undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka, where he will deliver a special message from the Prime Minister to the Sri Lankan President.
