PM reviews progress on special fuel relief scheme; directs facilitation desks to guide citizens

ISLAMABAD 16 Sep (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Wednesday, chaired a meeting to review progress on the PM Special Relief Scheme aimed at providing relief to low-income and middle-class citizens in view of recent increase in petroleum product prices amid the situation in the Gulf region.

The prime minister directed the establishment of facilitation desks comprising administration officials, volunteers and petrol pump staff to assist citizens in easily obtaining the subsidy.

He directed that personnel deployed at the facilitation desks should guide eligible citizens and provide them with all possible assistance in registration and other necessary procedures.

The prime minister also asked the relevant authorities to remain proactive in creating public awareness about the scheme.

Under the scheme, fuel subsidies are being provided to owners of motorcycles, rickshaws and vehicles with engine capacities of up to 800cc, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Ali Pervez Malik, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa and senior officers of relevant institutions attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed on progress regarding the fuel subsidy scheme. Following the launch of its pilot phase in Islamabad, the scheme has now been launched across the country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was informed that the scheme had been designed in a simple and easy manner for the public to understand. Only four pieces of information were required for registration: the applicant’s CNIC number, vehicle number plate, province of registration and vehicle registration date.

Complete details of the fuel subsidy scheme are available on its Urdu website, www.pmfuelrelief.pk.

The meeting was further informed that the number of successful registrations was gradually increasing, while provincial governments were extending full cooperation for nationwide implementation of the scheme.