PM reviews overall economic situation, development projects

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday chaired a meeting regarding Pakistan’s economy and foreign investment.

The meeting reviewed the overall economic situation, promotion of foreign direct investment and ongoing and proposed development projects in detail.

He said the government’s top priority was to stabilize Pakistan’s economy on a strong foundation.

The private sector will have a key role in planning economic activities and their participation should be ensured, he added.

The prime minister directed relevant ministries and institutions to ensure provision of all facilities to international investors.

The recent positive economic trend was a reflection of foreign investors’ confidence in the Pakistani economy, he added.

The prime minister said Pakistan will be made an attractive investment hub in the region through transparency, formulation of economic policies in line with international standards and prompt implementation of policies.

The government will utilize all investment opportunities to increase public welfare and employment opportunities, he added.

The prime minister said, “Our ongoing policy of economic and financial reforms has given a new direction to the economy and thanks to this innovation and transparency, the country is on the path of development.”

Promoting trade as well as investment was part of our policy, he added.

The meeting was briefed on ongoing projects in the energy, infrastructure, information technology and industrial sectors.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Energy Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik, Minister for Environment Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Communication and Privatization Aleem Khan and senior officers of relevant institutions.