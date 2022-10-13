PM returns home after two-day Kazakhstan visit

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif returned to country on Thursday after completing his two-day visit to Kazakhstan, where he participated in the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

During his stay in Astana, the prime minister addressed the world leaders at the plenary meeting of CICA, where he elaborated the significance of the forum aimed at promoting interaction, understanding, and collaboration amongst countries across Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the sidelines of CICA Summit also held bilateral meetings with leaders of various countries including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Belarus.