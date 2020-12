PM reshuffles Cabinet

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reshuffled his cabinet by assigning new portfolios to four ministers.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was given portfolio of Minister for Interior, while Azam Khan Swati was appointed as Minister for Railways.

Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah was given charge of Ministry of Narcotics Control and Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh was made Finance Minister.

The previous portfolio of Sheikh Rashid was Railways Minister, Azam Khan Swati (Minister for Narcotics Control), Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah (Interior Minister) and Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh (PM’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue).