PM renews Pakistan’s commitment to child rights, education on World Children’s Day

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on World Children’s Day, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to child welfare, protection, and education.

In his message for the Children’s day, the prime minister highlighted this year’s theme, “My Day, My Rights,” underscoring the importance of recognizing children’s individual and collective rights at national and international levels.

PM Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the future of any nation is deeply linked to the wellbeing and development of its children, describing inter-state cooperation for child welfare as essential. He noted that mental and physical growth,

safety, and quality education remain the foundational pillars of children’s rights.

The prime minister amid seeking a comprehensive approach called for effective strategies that are necessary to ensure the fulfillment of these rights and to curb incidents of violence against children. He reiterated that protecting children from harm is a critical governmental priority.

The PM stated that the government is taking “every possible measure” to provide educational facilities to talented children across the country. He described the accelerated progress on the Daanish School Project as “commendable and satisfactory,” while also acknowledging the significance of BISP’s child nutrition support programs and educational stipends.

Despite these efforts, he stressed the need for greater coordination and a more robust strategy to advance child rights nationwide. He added that families, communities, and all levels of government must work sincerely to instill positive social trends and ensure a peaceful, prosperous future.

Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated that providing modern, technology-aligned education is the state’s responsibility. He noted that the government has already enforced an educational emergency to ensure the enrollment of all out-of-school children.

He further highlighted the importance of educational scholarships, healthcare facilities, and skill-development centers as essential components of child welfare. Pakistan, he said, remains committed to working with provincial governments and international partners to secure the best opportunities for all children.