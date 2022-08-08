PM rejoices at feats of Pak athletes in CWG

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistani athletes competing in different categories of the ongoing Commonwealth Games, (CWG) 2022 have brought laurels to Pakistan by increasing country’s prestige among the comity of nations.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Nooh Butt, Arshad Nadeem, gold medalists, Sharif Tahir, Zaman Anwar and Inam Butt, silver medalists, Shah Hussain, Ali Asad and Inayatullah, bronze medalists had made him and the Pakistani people proud of their successes.

میں ان تمام ایتھلیٹس سے وطن واپسی پر ملاقات کرکے ان کی حوصلہ افزائی کرونگا. اسکے علاوہ کامن ویلتھ کھیلوں میں شریک دیگر پاکستانی ایتھلیٹس بھی قابلِ تعریف ہیں جو محنت اور لگن سے پاکستان کی نمائندگی کررہے ہیں. جیت اور ہار کھیل کا حصہ ہیں، حوصلہ مت ہاریں، محنت جاری رکھیں. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 8, 2022

In a related tweet, the prime minister posted that he would meet these triumphant athletes after their return to the country to encourage them.

Besides, he also appreciated the performance of all other Pakistani athletes taking part in the CWG as they had been representing Pakistan with their hard work and struggle.

“Win and loss are the parts of a game. Do’t lose the nerves and strive harder,” he further advised.

https://www.birmingham2022.com/teams/pakistan/a0733d06-4b3d-4e34-9229-ae8c0226d97a

So far, Green Shirts have bagged eight medals in the ongoing CWG, 2022 (Birmingham 20,22). These included:-

Arshad Nadeem, Men’s Javelin Throw (G)

Shah Hussain Shah, Judo Men -90 kg (B)

Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt, Weightlifting Men’s 109+kg (G)

Zaman Anwar, Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 125 kg (S)

Ali Asad, Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 57 kg (B)

Muhammad Inam, Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 86 kg (S)

Muhammad Sharif Tahir, Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 74 kg (S)

Inayat Ullah, Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65 kg (B).