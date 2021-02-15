ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday rejected a summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) proposing an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, in order to provide relief to the masses.

The OGRA had proposes an increase of Rs 14.07 in petrol price, high speed diesel Rs 13.61, kerosene Rs 10.79 and light diesel Rs 7.43.

The prime minister rejected the regulator’s summary keeping in view the public relief, a PM Office statement said.

The prime minister assured the people that the government would go to any extent to provide relief to the common man.