PM reiterates resolve for social, economic uplift of all minorities

LAHORE, March 31 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed the resolve to work for the social uplift and integration of all the minorities in Pakistan.

“I extend my heartful greetings to the Christian community of Pakistan and around the world, on the occasion of Easter,” the prime minister said in a message.

He said much more than festivity and celebration, Easter was an occasion to reinforce and reflect on the values of love, tolerance and forgiveness as espoused by Prophet Isa (AS) and was a reminder to emulate these in their daily lives to bring harmony and peace in today’s strife and conflict-ridden world.

On this auspicious occasion, the prime minister also lauded the immense contributions of the Christian community in struggle for the creation of Pakistan and its socio-economic development and firmly believed that they would continue to play their proactive role in the progress and stability of Pakistan.

“While we celebrate diversity of faiths as a source of strength and enrichment in our nation, let us join hands towards building a society that is tolerant and cohesive and together defeat the forces of discord that are trying to cause harm to the fabric of our society,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He also wished all the Christian community a happy and peaceful Easter.