PM reiterates Pakistan’s support for Chinese stance on Taiwan

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the Chinese stance on Taiwan, reiterating its commitment to the “One China” policy.

“As an iron-brother and a strategic partner of China, Pakistan has always extended its principled support to the Chinese position on Taiwan and will continue to do so,” the prime minister wrote on his official X timeline.

He said the so-called elections or transition of the self-proclaimed government in Taiwan did not change the objective facts on the Taiwan issue.

“Pakistan adheres to ‘One China’ policy, regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of the People’s Republic of China and supports the Chinese government’s efforts for national reunification”, the prime minister added.