PM reiterates need to further enhance Pakistan, Russia cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Nov 23 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday expressing satisfaction at the steady growth of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia, reiterated the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

The prime minister, in a meeting with outgoing Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich who paid a farewell call on him, appreciated cooperation between the two countries at international fora.

He appreciated the valuable contribution of the ambassador towards further strengthening bilateral ties.

The prime minister wished the ambassador well for his next assignment and hoped that he would always remain Pakistan’s friend.

Discussing bilateral relations, Prime Minister Kakar emphasized that Russia, a key player in the region and internationally, remained an important partner of Pakistan.

He said that connectivity and energy were key sectors to develop collaboration which would benefit our people as well as the region.

