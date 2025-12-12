PM reaffirms resolve to further strengthen ties with Turkiye

- Advertisement -

ASHGABAT, Dec 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed his firm resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Turkiye in all areas of mutual interest including political, energy, economic, defence and investment.

During a meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the International Forum dedicated to the International Year of Peace and Trust in Ashgabat, the prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the frequent leadership level engagements between the two countries this year.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the significance of the historic and deep fraternal bonds between the two nations, that were rooted in shared values and a common aspiration for peace and prosperity.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction at the convening of the 16th session of the Pak-Turkiye JMC that would ensure implementation of the decisions of the 7th HLSCC, a press release issued by the PM House said.

While identifying energy, petroleum and minerals as priority sectors, the prime minister welcomed Turkish interest and investments in these areas.

He urged the two sides to ensure the timely implementation of the recently signed MOUs/agreements in these critical sectors. He said that Pakistan sought to benefit from Turkish expertise in the privatization of distribution companies. In this regard, it was decided that Ministerial level exchanges between the two countries would take place very soon.

The prime minister underscored the importance of regional connectivity as manifested by the revival of the Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail network.

Both leaders also exchanged views on regional as well as global developments. The prime minister appreciated

President Erdogan’s bold leadership and strong commitment to peace efforts in Gaza.

He also thanked Turkiye for its constructive role in facilitating talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime but stressed that peace would only be possible if Pakistan’s security concerns were fully addressed.

President Erdogan thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his views , particularly his kind words and expressed his desire to work together with a view to build stronger ties between the two countries.