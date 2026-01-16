PM reaffirms resolve to crush terrorism, says peace, prosperity remains government’s core objective

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the government’s firm resolve to defeat terrorism through a unified national effort, stressing that peace, stability and prosperity remained the country’s core objectives.

Chairing a meeting of the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee (QPAC) here, the prime minister said the committee would play a pivotal role in strengthening the national narrative against extremism and terrorism, similar to the historic role played by Ulema in the creation of Pakistan.

He recalled that Pakistan was created to implement the principles of peace, justice and tolerance, adding that the country was now steadily moving towards prosperity and stability.

The prime minister said Almighty Allah had blessed Pakistan with vast natural resources worth trillions of dollars, which, if explored effectively, could help overcome challenges such as poverty, unemployment and debts. “This task is difficult but not impossible,” he remarked, emphasizing the need for collective resolve.

The prime minister said Pakistan had demonstrated its strength in May 2025 during Maareka-e-Haq when it decisively defeated India, saying that this happened due to the blessings of Allah Almighty and the professional capabilities of the armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir. He said Pakistan was now on a fast track towards development, but terrorism remained the most serious challenge.

The prime minister stated that over 100,000 Pakistanis had embraced martyrdom in the war against terrorism. He said the international community should acknowledge Pakistan’s immense sacrifices and said the country possessed solid evidences of external support being extended to the terrorist elements in Pakistan.

He expressed the confidence that Pakistan would once again defeat terrorism. He also underscored the positive role of minorities in national development and called for interfaith harmony to ensure lasting peace.

Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said the national narrative to discourage terrorism and promote peace and stability would be further strengthened. He said committee members would visit different parts of the country to convey a message of peace and counter hate-based narratives. He also said that a two-day conference would be organized in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bringing together Ulema from all schools of thought to promote peace and discourage terrorism.

Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman and Coordinator of the National Paigham-e-Aman Committee, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, said committee members would visit terrorism-affected areas, interact with local communities, religious scholars and the armed forces, and serve as frontline ambassadors of peace.

Participants of the meeting, including Ulema from various schools of thought and representatives of minority communities, expressed full support for the government’s initiative. They unanimously declared terrorists and Khawarij as enemies of the state and stressed the need to counter anti-state narratives, particularly by positively engaging and guiding the youth.

They said the Qaumi Paigham-e-Aman Committee symbolized national unity and would play a critical role in fostering peace, harmony and stability across the country.