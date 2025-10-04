PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Palestinians, discusses regional peace with Fazlur Rehman

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan has always stood by the Palestinians in their struggle for rights and will continue to support them in the future as well.

The prime minister expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Saturday.

Both leaders discussed the recently signed defense agreement between Pakistan and

Saudi Arabia.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman termed the agreement historic and appreciated it, saying that it was a matter of great honor for Pakistan to be entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the Haramain Sharifain.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Middle East and the situation in Gaza. They highlighted the importance of lasting peace in Gaza and acknowledged Pakistan’s significant role in peace efforts.

Referring to Hamas’s recent statement on a ceasefire, the leaders described it as a rare opportunity to pave the way for peace in the region and to halt the genocide of Palestinians.

“A ceasefire in Gaza will prevent the massacre of innocent and defenseless Palestinians

and will help realize the long-standing dream of establishing a Palestinian state,” Prime Minister Shehbaz said.

He further emphasized that peace in the Middle East is of utmost importance for progress and prosperity of the people of the region.