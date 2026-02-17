PM reaffirms Pakistan’s support for IAEA in promoting responsible use of nuclear technology

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the promotion of responsible use of nuclear technology in areas such as cancer diagnosis and treatment, agriculture, nuclear power generation and industrial applications.

He was talking to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi at Vienna International Centre (VIC), the seat of the UN offices in Vienna, a press release issued by the PM House Media Wing on Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister praised the strong partnership between Pakistan and the IAEA, while observing that Pakistan was not only a beneficiary of the IAEA’s Technical Cooperation Programme but was also contributing to the work of the IAEA through the provision of its experts and conducting international trainings for IAEA Member States.

Director General Grossi acknowledged Pakistan’s experience and expertise in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology and the high quality of its engineers, scientists and technicians.

Among other things, he appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to the work of the IAEA in the areas of nuclear safety and security. He further added that Pakistan was well placed to help other Member States of the IAEA in the peaceful applications of nuclear technology. He looked forward to Pakistan’s active participation in the Nuclear Energy Summit being organized by France in March 2026.

Later an agreement was signed on the designation of the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Oncology (INMOL), Lahore, as an IAEA Collaborating Centre.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and DG Grossi signed the agreement on behalf of Pakistan and the IAEA respectively.