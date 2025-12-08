PM reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to eradicate corruption thru effective measures, dedication

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on 9th December, Pakistan joined the international community in marking the ‘International Anti-Corruption Day’, and renewed its resolve to eliminate corruption, making all the efforts in this regard even more robust.

In a message on the observance of International Anti-Corruption Day, he said the day was being observed under the theme “Uniting with Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity”, and reiterated that taking concrete measures against financial corruption was among the government’s top priorities.

In this regard, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and all other relevant institutions were working vigorously and diligently to ensure accountability at every level, including administrative, financial and institutional, he added.

The prime minister said the theme of the day underscored the significance of ending this menace through a comprehensive approach and the participation of people of all ages.

“Our youth are the most precious asset and the guarantee for a peaceful, prosperous and developed future,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister a saying.

In the modern age, he said the nature and methods of corruption were rapidly evolving; therefore, involving young people in its prevention could play an effective role in eradicating the social evil.

The prime minister observed that the financial corruption weakened the foundations of national development, social diversity and the economy, besides eroding public trust.

“International Anti-Corruption Day also provides an opportunity for the people across the globe to discourage the harmful social impacts of corruption and to reaffirm their commitment to creating a corruption-free society,” he stressed.

The prime minister further said that the financial corruption not only weakened the national governance but also impacted the daily lives of citizens, social justice and equality, economic development and the fundamental principles of a welfare state.

He further commended NAB’s legal actions against financial corruption and its efforts to safeguard national resources and its initiatives to raise awareness among the youth regarding anti-corruption.

The timely redressal of citizens’ grievances, deprived of their money due to organized financial crimes, had further strengthened public trust in NAB, he opined.

At the global level, the prime minister said Pakistan was actively engaged in effective cooperation to ending this social evil.

Under the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), Pakistan’s cooperation with various countries and the signing of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on mutual legal assistance were part of the global partnership, he added.

The prime minister stressed for renewal of pledge to taking every possible step with unity and shared purpose and for the completion of the dream of a transparent, just and prosperous Pakistan.

“Together with the federal and provincial governments, as well as all with the involvement of the all segments and leaders of the society, we will continue the struggle against corruption with even effectiveness,” he added.