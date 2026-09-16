PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further expand ties with France

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand and deepen its longstanding relations with France through enhanced political dialogue, economic engagement, development cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Talking to the outgoing Ambassador of the French Republic to Pakistan Nicolas Galey, who paid a farewell call on him, the prime minister appreciated Ambassador Galey’s contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-France relations during his tenure.

Both sides underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges, and continued cooperation on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The prime minister conveyed warm regards for President Emmanuel Macron, and wished Ambassador Nicolas Galey every success in his future endeavours.