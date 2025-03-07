PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to empower women, promote gender equality

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on the International Women’s Day, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to empower women and promote gender equality.

“On this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to intensify our efforts to further advance respect for women’s rights and build a Pakistan where every woman’s potential is realized and every daughter’s dream is within her reach”, the prime minister said in his message on the occasion of women’s day.

“Today, on International Women’s Day, we celebrate the strength and luminosity of women—the architects of our society, the pillars of our homes, and the change makers of our future. From classrooms to boardrooms, fields to front-lines, resilient Pakistani women are redefining possibilities to shape a bright future for our nation,” the prime minister remarked.

He highlighted that this year’s theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”, was a call to action, reminding us of the shared responsibility to create a society where women thrive and contribute meaningfully.

“Our religion, Islam, places great emphasis on the dignity and rights of women. Pakistan has made significant strides in advancing women’s rights through our government’s concerted efforts, including policy interventions, legal reforms, and institutional support,” he said adding “Our journey towards true gender equality is far from over.

Empowering women is no longer an option; it is now an imperative for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan. When we invest in women’s education, health, and economic independence, we uplift not just individuals but generations”.