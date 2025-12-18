PM reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Qatar

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further strengthen close, fraternal partnership with Qatar.

In a post on X, he said, “It was a pleasure to speak with my dear brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, this evening.”

“Conveyed my heartfelt felicitations to His Highness, the Qatari leadership, and the brotherly people of Qatar on the joyous occasion of Qatar’s National Day,” he said adding, “Pakistan is proud of Qatar’s remarkable progress and prosperity, guided by the wise and visionary leadership of His Highness the Amir.”

He said, “I reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further strengthening our close, fraternal partnership and warmly reiterated my cordial invitation to His Highness to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient time.”