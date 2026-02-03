PM reaffirms commitment to strengthen national response on World Cancer Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to stand in solidarity with cancer patients and to further strengthen collective efforts to reduce the burden of the disease on World Cancer Day.

In his message on the occasion, the prime minister said that Pakistan joins the global community in expressing solidarity with all those affected by cancer and in renewing its resolve to combat the disease. He emphasized that the fight against cancer is not merely a medical challenge but a shared national responsibility that requires compassion, courage and collective action.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that through policy reforms and expanded partnerships particularly over the past year the government has made the national response to cancer more effective, coordinated and robust.

He noted that cooperation between the public and private sectors has yielded significant progress in providing life-saving treatment to cancer patients from underprivileged segments of society, while also reducing financial and geographical barriers to care.

PM Sharif further said that the government is actively working on the development of a comprehensive national cancer prevention strategy to ensure that the country’s collective capacity to address the disease is utilized in a sustainable and effective manner.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to advance integrated measures at both national and provincial levels, with special focus on supporting vulnerable and marginalized populations.

The prime minister said that investment in healthcare infrastructure, research and evidence-based decision-making remains a central pillar of the government’s strategy.

He stressed that prevention plays a key role in reducing the devastating impacts of cancer and underscored the importance of promoting healthy lifestyles and public awareness. In this regard, he said, the active involvement of communities, civil society, the private sector and the media is indispensable.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, the prime minister appealed to all stakeholders at individual, social and public levels to unite for the shared mission of protecting human health against the disease.

He said that through coordinated efforts and close collaboration between the government and the private sector, timely diagnosis, effective treatment and compassionate care for cancer patients can be ensured.

PM Sharif concluded by expressing confidence that sincere cooperation and collective efforts would help secure a healthier and stronger Pakistan for future generations.