PM reaffirms commitment to integrate Radio Pakistan with modern technologies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): As the international community observes the World Radio Day today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to integrate Radio Pakistan with modern technologies—particularly artificial intelligence—to transform it into an even more effective instrument for public service, education, health, and national development.

The prime minister, in his message on the Day, said that since the creation of Pakistan, Radio Pakistan had served as a powerful medium of communication that had united the nation, created awareness, and promoted the accessibility of information.

He said that Pakistan’s radio history was remarkably illustrious in many ways, particularly for its pivotal role in advancing agricultural development, environmental awareness, cultural promotion, and public enlightenment.

He said that as the world rapidly entered the digital era, radio too was adapting to modern day requirements and evolving accordingly.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that this year’s World Radio Day theme, ‘Radio and Artificial Intelligence’, reflected how the integration of technology and human creativity could make communication systems more effective and inclusive.

He highlighted that Pakistan was also taking practical steps to embrace that cutting-edge technology, equipping the younger generation with modern skills and aligning the media sector with global standards.

“Under our government’s Digital Pakistan vision, we are promoting innovation in media and IT sectors so that Pakistan can achieve a prominent place in the fields of knowledge and technology,” the prime minister said, calling for a pledge to modernize Radio Pakistan and all Pakistani media in line with contemporary requirements, making them strong pillars of truth, responsibility, and national unity.