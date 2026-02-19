PM reaffirms commitment to inclusive growth on World Day of Social Justice

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting equality, inclusion and human dignity, as the nation joins the international community in observing the World Day of Social Justice on February 20.

In his message issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister said that Pakistan, along with the global community, was renewing its resolve to advance social justice as a positive and essential pillar of society.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Empowering Inclusion: Bridging Gaps in Social Justice,” the prime minister said it underscored the importance of comprehensive policymaking at the government level and meaningful participation of all segments of society to ensure a robust social protection system.

He said social justice was not merely an aspiration but a collective and individual responsibility. The government, he added, remained determined to build a societal framework based on positive values that ensure public awareness of rights, administrative recognition, and effective implementation.

The prime minister stressed that social justice and equity required equal civic opportunities and access to a dignified life for every citizen, without discrimination on the basis of race, religion, or belief.

He said Pakistan, as a responsible member of the international community, had consistently supported global efforts to promote social justice, protect human rights, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. The country, he noted, was fulfilling its obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights treaties, while striving to safeguard fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

The prime minister said the government was working on various programmes aimed at poverty alleviation, provision of quality education and healthcare, women and youth empowerment, and creating decent employment opportunities for all.

He said policy measures were being pursued to strengthen the social protection system, support marginalized segments of society, and promote inclusive economic growth. In this regard, he highlighted the “Uraan Pakistan” National Economic Transformation Plan (2024–2029) and special initiatives to provide skills and educational opportunities to youth as key steps undertaken by the government.

On the occasion, the prime minister called upon all stakeholders, including provincial governments, civil society, public and private sectors, social leaders and citizens, to work collectively to promote the values of social justice, unity, solidarity, selflessness and tolerance in society, and to eliminate all forms of discrimination and inequality.