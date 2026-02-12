PM reaffirms commitment to continue national struggle against violent ideologies

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to continue its national struggle with full determination against all forms of extremism, terrorism, hatred and violent ideologies.

In his message on the International Day for the Prevention of Violent Extremism, he said extremist and violent ideologies not only undermine the peace and stability of societies but also weaken fundamental human values such as humanity, tolerance, mutual respect and coexistence.

Over the past several decades, Pakistan has rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel and innocent citizens stand as a proud testament to our national resolve, he added.

The prime minister pointed out that Islam was a religion of peace that taught moderation, tolerance, dialogue and respect for human life. “We must safeguard our younger generation from extremist ideologies by providing them with education, opportunities and a positive outlook.”

He said social justice, economic inclusion and interfaith harmony were the foundations of sustainable peace. In this context, Pakistan also underscores that global injustices, protracted conflicts and grave human rights violations contribute to the rise of extremism and violence.

On the international stage, he said long-standing unresolved disputes, including those in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, where innocent civilians face state oppression and denial of fundamental rights, reflected extremist tendencies. “Pakistan urges the international community to take effective measures for the just and peaceful resolution of these enduring conflicts.”

The prime minister added that Pakistan will continue to work with the global community through collective strategies, cooperation and partnerships to eliminate violent extremism and promote a just and peaceful international order.

“Let us, on this day, renew our pledge to build a peaceful, secure and harmonious society,” he added.