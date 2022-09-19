PM reaches Westminster Abbey: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had arrived at Westminster Abbey as the Queen’s state funeral begins at Westminster Abbey in London.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at Westminster Abbey as Her Majesty the Queen's state funeral begins at Westminster Abbey in London. The historic procession pays tribute to The Queen’s extraordinary reign, Her unstinting service and personified dignity. pic.twitter.com/ufJ2tBGbRO — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) September 19, 2022

In a tweet, she said that the historic procession paid tribute to the Queen’s extraordinary reign, her unstinting service and personified dignity.