PM reaches Quetta to attend National Games opening ceremony,hold meetings: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a one-day visit.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the opening ceremony of the 34th National Games being held in Quetta after 19 years.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف ایک روزہ دورہءِ کوئٹہ پہنچ گئے

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف اُنّیس 19 سال بعد کوئٹہ میں کھیلوں کے چونتیسویں قومی مقابلوں (34th National Games) کی افتتاحی تقریب میں شرکت کریں گے اور ان مقابلوں کا باقائدہ آغاز کریں گے. علاوہ ازیں وزیرِ اعظم کوئٹہ میں سیاسی…

She said that the PM would formally open the National Games.

Besides, the Prime Minister would also hold important meetings with the political leadership in Quetta, she added.