PM reaches Doha on 2-day visit to attend UN conference: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 05 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached Doha, Qatar on a two-day visit, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday.

Using her Twitter handle, she said the Prime Minister will attend the fifth session of the United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries starting today.

The minister said that the Emir of Qatar will give a reception in honour of the participating heads of state and prime ministers in the conference.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the reception of the Emir of Qatar, she said.

Marriyum said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver his address to the conference on March 6.