PM prays for good health of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressing concern over health of Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, prayed for his complete recovery and good health.

“I have learnt with grave concern about the health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz. His Majesty is not only a sincere friend of Pakistan but as the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, a leader and guide for the entire Muslim Ummah,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline.

“The people of Pakistan join me in praying to the Almighty for His Majesty’s complete recovery and swift return to full health,” he added.

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

