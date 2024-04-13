PM praises security forces for successful anti-terrorism operation in Buner

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday lauded the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in District Buner.

The prime minister said that the valiant Jawans of Pakistan Army with their professional capability had sent the enemies of the country to hell. He further said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to the valorous soldiers on their valiant act.

The prime minister also expressed his deep grief and sorrow over shahadat of Lance Havildar Mudassar Mehmood and Lance Naek Haseeb Javed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He prayed for the high ranks of the martyred and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude. The unprecedented sacrifices of the sons of the soil were a matter of great pride for the whole nation, he said, adding that the nation was standing along with its armed forces in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed the resolve to continue fighting the specter of terrorism till its complete elimination.