PM praises provinces, security forces for peaceful Ashura observance

LAHORE, Jul 06 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the chief ministers of all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for ensuring effective and comprehensive security arrangements during the observance of Ashura.

He expressed these remarks during a meeting with Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday evening. The Interior Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the overall security situation in the country and the special measures implemented nationwide for Ashura.

The Prime Minister particularly commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, and Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan for their diligent efforts in maintaining peace and security in their respective regions.

He also extended appreciation to the provincial administrations, police, security forces, and Rangers for their dedication and professionalism.

“The peaceful and smooth observance of Ashura by citizens across the country was made possible due to the effective and well-coordinated planning by the provincial governments and security agencies,” said the Prime Minister.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi informed the Prime Minister that the government had taken all necessary measures to ensure public safety and facilitate mourners during Ashura processions and gatherings.

The Prime Minister also praised the Interior Minister for his leadership and successful coordination of security efforts, acknowledging the Ministry of Interior’s role in ensuring a safe and solemn environment during the religious occasion.