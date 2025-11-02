PM praises PKLI for achieving milestone of 1,000 successful liver transplants

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 02 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s on Sunday expressed gratitude for achieving the milestone of 1,000 successful liver transplants by the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

The premier said, “With the blessings of the Allah Almighty, the sapling planted in 2017 has now grown into a towering tree, benefiting 4 million patients so far.”

In past conspiracies were hatched to ruin PKLI and added that its Board of Governors was abolished and the institution was rendered non-functional.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that when in 2022, he took charge as Prime Minister (Khadim-e-Pakistan), work was started to revive PKLI.

The Prime Minister praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her relentless efforts to bring back the institution to start working again at its full capacity for serving humanity. He further said, “PKLI provides free treatment to 80% of its patients, enabling the underprivileged to access world-class facilities.”

The Prime Minister commended the team that worked tirelessly to revive PKLI and make its operations successful again.

Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Dr Saeed Akhtar and the entire PKLI team for their commendable role in serving humanity and saving lives.