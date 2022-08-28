PM praises Pakistan army, officials for evacuation of people from Kumrat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the Pakistani army and government officials for evacuating the people, stranded in the Kumrat valley due to floods.



In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the PM said he received the information about the successful evacuation of people including students, while he was on a visit to the flood-affected areas in Balochistan.

آج بلوچستان کےسیلاب زدہ علاقوں کےدورے کےدوران مجھےبتایا گیاکہ کمراٹ میں سیلاب میں پھنسے لوگوں بشمول طالبِعلموں کوالحمداللّہ نکال لیاہے۔کل جیسے ہی یہ میرے علم میں لایا گیاتو میں نےتمام تر وسائل استعمال کرکےانکے ریسکیو کی ہدایت کی۔اس کیلئےپاک آرمی سمیت تمام اہلکارشاباش کےمستحق ہیں pic.twitter.com/hxibzAd3pY — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 28, 2022

“Yesterday when I was informed about the stranded people in the Kumrat valley, I directed for utilization of all available resources for their rescue. Pakistan army and officials deserve praise for this,” he added.