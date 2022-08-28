PM praises Pakistan army, officials for evacuation of people from Kumrat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the Pakistani army and government officials for evacuating the people, stranded in the Kumrat valley due to floods.
In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the PM said he received the information about the successful evacuation of people including students, while he was on a visit to the flood-affected areas in Balochistan.
“Yesterday when I was informed about the stranded people in the Kumrat valley, I directed for utilization of all available resources for their rescue. Pakistan army and officials deserve praise for this,” he added.