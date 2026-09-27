PM praises Pak Navy on successful first live weapon test of PNS/M Hangor submarine

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Sunday, congratulated the Pakistan Navy and its leadership on the successful first live weapon firing test of the newly inducted submarine, PNS/M Hangor.

The prime minister said hitting a long-range target with pinpoint accuracy using an anti-ship cruise missile stood as clear testimony to the exceptional operational preparedness, professional expertise, and high combat capability of the Pakistan Navy’s submarine force.

He also reiterated government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the complete readiness of the armed forces in countering any challenge to national security, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister lauded the professional performance of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and all those personnel associated with the induction and operationalisation process of PNS/M Hangor.