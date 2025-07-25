Friday, July 25, 2025
PM praises operation of security forces against terrorists

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday praised operation of security forces against Fitna-tul-Hindustan terrorists in Mastung district.

He appreciated security forces for killing three Fitna-tul-Hindustan terrorists.

He paid tribute to Major Zeeyyad Saleem Awal and Sepoy Nazam Hussain of the Pakistan Army who sacrificed their lives while fighting terrorists with courage and bravery during the successful operation.

He prayed for the elevation of the ranks of martyrs in Jannah and expressed condolences to their families.

Major Zeeyyad Shaheed and Sepoy Nazam Shaheed stood like a fortified wall in front of terrorists without caring for their lives, he added.

“The entire nation salutes the martyrs,” he said adding, “The sacrifices of the Pakistan Army in the war against terrorism are unparalleled.”

He said, “We are determined to completely eliminate all forms of terrorism from the country.”

